Tamara Lobaina, Pride of Cuba

Mayabeque, Cuba: The brightness of her eyes reveals a consecrated woman. She has made sciences her reason for being; to them she dedicates her working life.

The director of the National Center for Bio-preparations (BioCen), Tamara Lobaina, is a proud of Cuba, her knowledge and commitment in each research effort mark the time and dedication for her career.



In her work performance, she stands out as leader of the collective of workers at BioCen, a scientific institution located in Mayabeque, where they produce drugs that are used in the treatment of sick patients with COVID-19.



The constant and rigorous work guided by the desire for knowledge, lead her along paths where technologies intertwine.